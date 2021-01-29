Left Menu

FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverses 2021 gains

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday and recorded its worst weekly performance since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus variants kept investors from jumping into riskier assets.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:46 IST
FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverses 2021 gains
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday and recorded its worst weekly performance since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus variants kept investors from jumping into riskier assets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.8%, with energy and mining sector being top drags for the week, while the mid-cap index fell 0.7%.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 3.7% for the week and was the third biggest drag to the FTSE 100 on Friday as a tussle with the European Union on vaccine rollouts weighed on the stock. However, Europe's medicines regulator recommended approving the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union.

"Clearly, there have been a few new concerns with the relationship with the European Union on the vaccine in recent days and that hurt the markets. It has also led people to take some profits," said Chris Bailey, a strategist at Raymond James. The benchmark indexes were set to post a fall for the month, with the mid-cap index on track to record its worst monthly loss since September. Both indexes reversed their 2021 gains to trade lower by nearly 1% for the year.

The internationally focused FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since November, but recently lost steam and currently trades at a near six-week low, led by worries of elongated economic pain due to a surge in virus cases and lockdowns. Life insurer Prudential was the top loser this week, falling nearly 16% on equity raise and demerger plans, while major brokerages including Deutsche Bank, UBS and Bank of America trimmed their target price on the stock.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo gained 1.5% after it confirmed it was in exclusive talks with the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group over the purchase of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU Commission gives final approval to Astrazeneca vaccine

The European Commission gave approval on Friday for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the final step to allowing Europe to use it across the continent.I expect the company to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed, ...

Over half of Moscow residents have had coronavirus - TASS cites mayor

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that over a half of Moscow residents have already had coronavirus, TASS news agency reported citing his interview for Rossiya 1 TV channel.Over a half of Moscow have had it, Sobyanin was quoted as saying....

No prison sentence for ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty in Russia probe fallout

A U.S. judge on Friday declined to impose a prison sentence for a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to falsifying a document during the agencys investigation of contacts between former President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia. Ju...

Handball-Sweden stun France to reach world championship final

Sweden caused a major upset to reach the world handball championship final after superb individual performances from winger Hampus Wanne and goalkeeper Andreas Palicka gave them a 32-26 win over more heralded France on Friday. Wanne torment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021