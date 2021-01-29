Metro operations to be curtailed on Yellow Line section on Sun due to maintenance work

Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Yellow Line will not be available in the initial few hours due to a planned maintenance work on the segment, officials said on Friday.

The maintenance work will be done between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya stations.

It will begin at 11.30 pm on January 30 and last till the end of the revenue hours, and then on the morning of Sunday till 8 AM, officials said.

''For undertaking planned track maintenance work on up line (towards Samaypur Badli) of this section, train services will not be available between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yelllow Line on January 31 from start of revenue services till 8 AM,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Normal train services will remain available from Samaypur Badli station to Model Town station, and Vishwavidyalaya station to HUDA City Centre station during this period as per routine Sunday time table in the above sections, it said.

Announcements regarding the same will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line during this period, the officials said.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. PTI KNDHMB

