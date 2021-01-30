Left Menu

Two bars for bitcoins: owner in New York's Hell's Kitchen selling out for cryptocurrency

Patrick Hughes has put his two side-by-side bars in New York's Hell's Kitchen, Hellcat Annie's and Scruffy Duffy's, up for sale - for 25 bitcoins or 800 Ethereum tokens, now worth up to $1.12 million.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 04:39 IST
Two bars for bitcoins: owner in New York's Hell's Kitchen selling out for cryptocurrency

Patrick Hughes has put his two side-by-side bars in New York's Hell's Kitchen, Hellcat Annie's and Scruffy Duffy's, up for sale - for 25 bitcoins or 800 Ethereum tokens, now worth up to $1.12 million. He listed the bars in the western Manhattan neighborhood - which like other eating and drinking establishments have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic - for sale in early January.

"This would be a good time for somebody young, fresh blood to get in here and go for it, like I did when I was 26 years old and opened my first place," Hughes said in an interview. "Now I'm 56, and maybe it's time for somebody else, because I am tired." A niche investment only few years ago, bitcoin has became the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

Last year, it rose 304% in value, prompting investment banks to predict more future gains. JPMorgan Chase said it would reach $146,000, while Citigroup said bitcoin could hit $318,000. Bitcoin is currently trading at nearly $36,000 apiece, putting the price for Hellcat Annie's and Scruffy Duffy's at nearly $900,000. Paying 800 tokens of the second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, would make it nearly $1.12 million.

Hughes said he has had "a number of inquiries," but not for a bitcoin deal, and said he would also consider selling the bars for dollars. "Perhaps we will ceremoniously add one bitcoin to the deal, you know, just to kind of top it off," Hughes said.

He closed both bars in March as the pandemic began battering New York. In November, Hughes reopened Hellcat Annie's with an outdoor dining area that brings in enough business to support the establishment even with indoor dining shut down. He uses Scruffy Duffy's to store furniture removed from Hellcat Annie's.

Before the pandemic, the bars had a combined staff of 50 people. Now it's about five. Hughes said COVID-19 had not hurt his personal finances badly. "I was fortunate enough to have saved my money over the years," Hughes said. "And I've been able to weather the storm."

He said he has one bitcoin. "It's fun to watch it," he said. "And we'll see what happens in the future. But cryptocurrency is the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

California's Coachella music festival canceled by local health authority

The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music ...

After outcry, EU reverses plan to restrict vaccine exports through Irish border

The European Union on Friday abruptly reversed a plan to use emergency Brexit measures to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines from crossing the Irish border into the United Kingdom after it sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland, London...

Pfizer tells Panama vaccine shipments to resume mid-Feb, minister says

Pfizer has informed Panama that shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine will resume to the Central American country the week of Feb. 15, the Panamanian foreign minister said on Friday.Pfizer will deliver 450,000 doses in the first quarter of the ...

WRAPUP 7-GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds on Friday, warning brokerages and social-media traders it was on alert for any wrongdoing in this weeks roller-coaster tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021