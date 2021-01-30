MHA orders suspension of internet at 3 border protest sites
The decision has been taken to maintain public safety and averting public emergency under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017, the official said. On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:28 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws, an official said on Saturday.
Apart from the three borders of Delhi, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too effective from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31, the official said. The decision has been taken to ''maintain public safety and averting public emergency'' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, the official said. On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Ministry of Home Affairs
- Singhu
- Tikri
- Delhi
- Telecom Services
- Ghazipur
ALSO READ
Now a mental health counselling camp at Singhu border to help protesting farmers deal with stress
Farmer dies after consuming poisonous substance at Tikri border
Protesting farmers start facility for ironing clothes at Singhu border
Tension at Singhu border as 'locals' clash with farm protesters, police fire tear gas
Groups of farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade