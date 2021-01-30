Left Menu

MHA orders suspension of internet at 3 border protest sites

The decision has been taken to maintain public safety and averting public emergency under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017, the official said. On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws, an official said on Saturday.

Apart from the three borders of Delhi, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too effective from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31, the official said. The decision has been taken to ''maintain public safety and averting public emergency'' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, the official said. On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.

