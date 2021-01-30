Left Menu

Shree Cements Q3 profit jumps over two folds to Rs 632 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:59 IST
Shree Cements Q3 profit jumps over two folds to Rs 632 cr

Shree Cements on Saturday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 631.58 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 311.83 crore in October- December period a year ago, Shree Cements said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations was up 12.57 per cent to Rs 3,541.38 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,146.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,797.24 crore as against Rs 2,801.89 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shree Cements said its board has reappointed Hari Mohan Bangur as Managing Director of the company for a further period of five years.

His reappointment comes into effect from April 1, 2021 and would be subject to the approval of the shareholders. The company operates in the market with brands Bangur Cement, Shree Cement, Shree Jung Rodhak and Rockstrong.

It also operates in the power sector and produces Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...

We have one very happy girl here: Warner's daughter elated after getting Kohli's jersey

Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021