Two lithium battery plants to be set up in K'taka: Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI): Two lithium battery-manufacturing plants would be set up in Karnataka to promotee-vehicles in order to reduce air pollution, Deputy ChiefMinister of the state C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

The state was also preparing an exemplary energy policy,he said.

Speaking after launching an e-vehicle rally organised bythe Rotary Club here, Narayana said one unit would beestablished in Hubballi region and the other nearChikkaballapura.

The state had implemented an e-vehicle policy in 2018 forthe first time in the country, he said.

A discount has been given to consumers - Rs 5 per unit isbeing charged in the place of Rs 9 per unit which is the rateof electricity for commercial use.

Noting that the days are not far off when themanufacturers would be producing vehicles without fueltanks/batteries, the Deputy Chief Minister said the consumerscan use the pre-charged batteries on a hiring basis.

To facilitate this, 'battery banks' would be set up acrossthe state. The banks work in a similar fashion as that ofpetrol bunks, he said.

''This will also make e-vehicles cheaper,'' he said.

The e-vehicle manufacturing sector is growing rapidly andthis may result in the extinction of petrol or diesel-drivenvehicles in the next 10 years, Narayan was quoted as sayingin a press release.

The state government is boosting this sector and theBangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) hasbeen made to work as the nodal agency for establishing morecharging stations, he said.

BESCOM has already set up 150 charging stations andcollaborated with NTPC to establish 150 more such stations,he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)