Tirupur exporters association's plea to Union Minister

Coimbatore, Jan 30 (PTI): Tirupur Exporters' Association(TEA) on Saturday requested Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani to facilitate the immediate announcement of remission of duties and taxes on exported products (RoDTEP), among others.

The association said the Minister should also intervene in the issue related to additional sops as a percentage for a short term to mitigate the ongoing crisis and maintain tranquillity in the textile industry.

When the exporters have come out of the COVID-19pandemic impact and taking efforts to revive the exports, the rise in the price of cotton yarn coupled with its intermittent supply in the past two months has triggered a reverse trend and the future of the affected small exporting units is at stake, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said in a letter to the Minister.

With the announcement of financial measures and steps related to the industry, the Tirupur knitwear garment sector revived and the exports have reached pre-coronavirus times, he said.

''We are hopeful that knitwear exports from Tirupur will clock Rs 24,000 crore in the current financial year against Rs 27,280 crore recorded in 2019-20,'' Raja Shanmugham said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)