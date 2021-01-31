Left Menu

Process on to get accused in fake degrees scam extradited from Australia: Himachal DGP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:09 IST
Process on to get accused in fake degrees scam extradited from Australia: Himachal DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The process to ensure the extradition of three accused from Australia in a fake degrees scam at a Solan-based private university has been initiated, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said on Sunday.

Karnal-based Raj Kumar Rana, the chairman of the Manav Bharti Charitable Trust that runs the Manav Bharti University (MBU), is the prime accused in the fake degrees scam, the officer said.

Rana's wife, daughter and son have also been named as accused in the case, he said, adding that since they are in Australia, the process to get them extradited to India has been initiated.

Rana's passport was revoked on the recommendation of the state police after his arrest in the case, the DGP said.

A total of 275 people have so far been questioned in detail in connection with the fake degrees scam, he added.

Eight accused were arrested in the case after the registration of three FIRs in November 2019, the officer said, adding that two of them are still in judicial custody.

During the examination of 14 of the 55 hard disks seized in the case so far, the police found the records of 41,000 degrees issued by the university, of which 36,000 turned out to be fake and were issued to people in 17 states across the country, the DGP said.

''This is only the tip of the iceberg as the investigation is still on and more startling revelations are expected,'' he added.

The number of fake degrees issued by the university as well as that of the accused in the case are likely to increase further, Kundu said.

The Himachal Pradesh government gave permission to the Manav Bharti Charitable Trust to run the university in 2009 after initially rejecting a proposal in this regard in 2008, he added.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 194.16 crore belonging to the Manav Bharti University, its associated concerns and promoters in connection with a money-laundering probe against them linked to the alleged fake degrees scam.

The provisionally attached properties are in the form of land, residential houses and commercial buildings in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan worth Rs 186.44 crore and six fixed deposits of Rs 7.72 crore.

The assets are in the name of the Solan-based Manav Bharti University, the Madhav University, the Manav Bharti Charitable Trust and its chairman Rana.

The DGP said the ED attached the assets on the basis of information provided by the Himachal Pradesh police to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected....

Pope institutes Catholic day to honour the elderly

Pope Francis on Sunday instituted a World day for Grandparents and the Elderly in the Roman Catholic Church to be marked once a year to honour them and to underscore their importance to society. Francis, making the surprise announcement at ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Copy from England player Ben Foakes virtual press conference. Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennayin FC in Vasco.Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun ...

Vietnam retains top leader, shuts Hanoi schools in COVID-19 battle

Vietnams ruling Communist Party re-elected its 76-year-old chief Nguyen Phu Trong for a rare third five-year term on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Trong, who emerge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021