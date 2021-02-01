Maha: 17 passengers injured as minibus falls into gorge

Maha: 17 passengers injured as minibus falls into gorgePTI | Thane | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:02 IST
At least 17 passengers wereinjured on Sunday when a minibus fell into a gorge in MalshejGhat, a mountain pass around 100 kms from here, police said.
The mishap occurred around 9 pm, they said.
No death has been reported so far, a police officialsaid.
''The bus, which was moving towards Kalyan in Thanedistrict from Ahmednagar, fell into the gorge. On beingalerted, some police personnel and a rescue team rushed to thespot and launched a rescue operation,'' the official of Thanedistrict rural police said.
''The injured were admitted to a local governmenthospital,'' he said.
Further information related to the mishap is awaited.
PTI CORNP NP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmednagar
- Kalyan
- Thanedistrict
- minibus
- MalshejGhat
ALSO READ
JSP chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakhs for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction
Pawan Kalyan flays TTD decision on keeping open Vaikunta Dwaram for ten days
Maha CM inaugurates Patripool bridge in Kalyan
Aaditya performs groundbreaking ceremony for Kalyan stn SATIS