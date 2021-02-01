Maha: 17 passengers injured as minibus falls into gorge

At least 17 passengers wereinjured on Sunday when a minibus fell into a gorge in MalshejGhat, a mountain pass around 100 kms from here, police said.

The mishap occurred around 9 pm, they said.

No death has been reported so far, a police officialsaid.

''The bus, which was moving towards Kalyan in Thanedistrict from Ahmednagar, fell into the gorge. On beingalerted, some police personnel and a rescue team rushed to thespot and launched a rescue operation,'' the official of Thanedistrict rural police said.

''The injured were admitted to a local governmenthospital,'' he said.

Further information related to the mishap is awaited.

