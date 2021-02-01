Power consumption grows 10.2 pc in January

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:56 IST
India's power consumption grew at a three-month high rate of 10.2 per cent at 111.43 billion units (BU) in January 2021, showing spurt in economic activities, according to official data.

Power consumption in January 2020 was 101.15 BU.

Besides, peak power demand also recorded a double digit growth of nearly 11 per cent at 189.64 GW in January 2021 compared to 170.97 GW in January 2020. The 189.64 GW peak power demand recorded on January 30 was also all-time high so far. After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a year-on-year growth of 4.5 per cent in September and 11.6 per cent in October. In November 2020, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent mainly due to early onset of winters. Experts said that the double digit growth of 10.2 per cent in power consumption and all-time high peak power demand of 188.45 GW in the month of January give sufficient evidence that most of economic activities are now at pre-pandemic levels.

They think that the power demand growth would be more robust and consistent in coming months. After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a year-on-year growth of 4.5 per cent in September and 11.6 per cent in October. In November, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent mainly due to early onset of winters. In December, power consumption grew by nearly five per cent. Last week, Power Minister R K Singh announced that peak power demand touched a record high of 188.45 GW and will surpass the 200 GW mark very soon. Singh had tweeted on January 29, ''The power demand and supply surged to a new high of 1,88,452 MW at 9:42 am on 28th January 2021. The rate at which we are going, we shall cross 2,00,000 MW very soon''. On January 30, Power Secretary had tweeted, ''Power demand galloping. All India demand: 1,89,644 MW (189.64 GW) at 10.39 hrs today (January 30) crossed the previous highest all India demand of 1,88,452 MW (188.45 GW) on 28th January.'' On January 20, power demand had touched a record high of 187.3 GW. All-India peak power demand had touched a record high of 182.89 GW on December 30 last year. According to data from the power ministry, the peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) during January last year stood at 170.97 GW. Thus it grew by nearly 11 per cent in January this year. The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities, leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to COVID-19. The pandemic affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020. The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November and 7.3 per cent in December.

