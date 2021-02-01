World Bank launches Digital Skills Innovation Awards for Southeast Asia

The World Bank announced today the launch of its inaugural Digital Skills Innovation Awards to recognize the contribution and accomplishments of training programs to develop digital skills in the Southeast Asia region.

"Southeast Asia's digital economy is expanding at an unprecedented pace, and countries across the region are recognizing this growth as critical to stimulate economic recovery post-pandemic. Therefore, it is more important than ever before to equip Southeast Asians with the right skillsets to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape," said Natasha Beschorner, Senior Digital Development Specialist, World Bank.

The Digital Skills Innovation Awards honours training excellence to advance the digital proficiencies of Southeast Asians, as countries in the region look to tap the digital economy to stay ahead of the game.

Southeast Asia private or public organizations providing training in technical or non-technical skills required in the digital economy are encouraged to apply. Award nominations will be reviewed by a judging panel consisting of experts from the academic, information and communication technology (ICT), and international development sectors.

Nominations open today and close on March 31, 2021. Winners will be invited to present their programs at an inaugural regional virtual conference on digital skills in May 2021. For more information about the 2021 World Bank Digital Skills Innovation Awards and to submit a nomination, visit: http://www.worldbank.org/digitalskills4sea

The Digital Skills Innovation Awards—part of a region-wide initiative to inform policymakers on digital skills development programs around Southeast Asia—is supported by the Digital Development Partnership (DDP), a partnership with Denmark, Finland, Germany, Google, GSMA, Israel, Japan, Korea, Microsoft, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.