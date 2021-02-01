FM proposes sharp hike in capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh crore for FY22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposes a sharp rise in capital expenditure for the next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman also said national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched and pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetised.

