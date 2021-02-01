Govt to launch national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infra assets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will launch national monetization for potential brownfield infrastructure assets.

Sitharaman announced this while presenting the 2021-22 Budget in Parliament.

''National monetization pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched,'' Sitharaman said.

Last month Road Transport, Highways, and MSMEs Minister Gadkari have said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to raise Rs 1 lakh crore through monetization of highways under the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) mode in the next five years.

''NHAI intends to raise Rs 1 lakh crore through the TOT plan of asset monetization in the next five years. We are getting an excellent response and have got a lot of new models and pension funds besides investors from abroad,'' Gadkari had said.

NHAI is authorized to monetize public-funded national highway projects, which are operational and are collecting toll for at least one year after the commercial operation, through the TOT model on a case-to-case basis.

