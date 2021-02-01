Security stepped up at Tiruchirappally, Chennai airports after threat call

Security personnellaunched a search at the airport here after receiving abomb threat call on Monday, police said.

Subsequently, security at the airport in Chennai wasalso stepped up.

According to police, about 200 passengers wereevacuated from the airport here before a search of thepremises was conducted by CISF personnel, besides police,using sniffer dogs and metal detectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)