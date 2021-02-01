Left Menu

Amazon India scales up its employee experience quotient with Sodexo's digital meal benefits

Sodexo the leader in Digital Employee Benefits, starts the year on a great note. At the beginning of the year, Amazon - India's largest e-commerce retailer introduced Sodexo's digital meal benefits, powered by the Zeta platform, to its 100,000 plus employees across India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:53 IST
Amazon India scales up its employee experience quotient with Sodexo's digital meal benefits
Meal Card Powered by Zeta. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo the leader in Digital Employee Benefits, starts the year on a great note. At the beginning of the year, Amazon - India's largest e-commerce retailer introduced Sodexo's digital meal benefits, powered by the Zeta platform, to its 100,000 plus employees across India. This initiative was introduced at a time when many large organizations are rethinking the employee experience strategy to improve the quality of life of their employees during such unprecedented times.

Sodexo's iconic digital meal benefit "Sodexo Meal Pass" will now be made available to 100,000 plus employees of Amazon in India, where every employee will get the opportunity to use his/her meal benefit at the nearest food outlet, leading food portals as well as office cafeteria. Employees will experience greater freedom of choice on Sodexo's proprietary network in metros and small towns, for purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The administration of benefits will be seamless for Amazon as it comes with Sodexo's strong service standards and highest compliance. It is supported by Zeta's robust technology, where the tech-savvy employees of Amazon can use their digital meal benefits both online and offline by via the Sodexo-Zeta App. Employees can scan QR codes to make safe contactless payments, avail exclusive deals, and manage their benefits on the go!

The Sodexo Group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners, and customers across the world. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India is a 100 per cent digital Employee Motivation and Benefits Services provider and partner to 11,000 plus companies across the public and private sectors. Our Employee Benefit Solutions are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best-motivated workforce. Sodexo BRS India offers a range of employee benefit solutions. The meal benefit offerings include the Meal Pass and Cafeteria Pass cards. The company's Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass Celebrations card for festivals and special occasions and Premium Pass Rewards card for ongoing rewards and recognition programs.

The new-age and fully digital Sodexo Multi-Benefit Pass solution helps organizations deliver all employee benefits like meal, fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness and much more on a single card. With employee benefit solutions that cater to all needs, Sodexo reaches out to millions of consumers everyday across 1,700 plus small towns and cities nationally. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher on January factory activity

China shares closed higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks fall, after growing factory activity in January showed a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although domestic lockdowns hit the pace of growth. ...

Govt committed to farmers' welfare, MSP system strengthened, sharp increase in payment to farmers: FM

Stressed that the government is committed to farmers welfare, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the MSP regime has undergone a sea change to assure price at least 1.5 times of production cost with sharp increase in procurem...

Govt to borrow about Rs 12 lakh cr in FY22: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said expenditure for the next fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 34.83 lakh crore, w...

Bangladesh expects Myanmar to keep Rohingya repatriation commitments despite coup

Bangladesh called for peace and stability in Myanmar after a military coup on Monday, and said it hoped its neighbour make genuine efforts to move forward the stalled process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees. Mainly-Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021