Left Menu

LIC IPO next fiscal: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:54 IST
LIC IPO next fiscal: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said initial public offering (IPO) of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will take place next financial year beginning April.

The government has already initiated the process for LIC IPO.

''In 2021-22, we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this Session itself,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Budget speech for 2021-22.

Currently, the government owns the entire 100 per cent stake in LIC.

LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of Rs 8-10 lakh crore.

Besides, the government is planning to privatise two public sector banks and one general insurance company in 2021-22.

''Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments and I propose to introduce the amendments in this Session itself,'' she said.

During the post Budget media interaction, the Finance Minister said the ministry will take a call on which banks to be privatised and what manner.

''Had she known the name, she would have announced this in her Budget speech,'' the minister said when asked to disclose the names of the public sector financial institutions.

LIC IPO and privatisation of two public sector banks and an insurance company are part of the government disinvestment programme.

The government on Monday budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions.

The amount is lower than the record Rs 2.10 lakh crore which was budgeted to be raised from CPSE disinvestment in the current fiscal year.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the government's CPSE stake sale programme, and the target has been lowered to Rs 32,000 crore in the Revised Estimates.

So far this fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 19,499 crore from CPSE stake sale and share buyback.

For fiscal 2021-22, out of the total Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore would come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions, and Rs 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts.

In her 2021-22 Budget speech, she said strategic disinvestment of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others would be completed in 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting pandemic-hit economy

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The economy is projected to contract 7.7 in the current fiscal year, ...

Lebanon army arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians linked to Islamic State -statement

Lebanons army said on Monday it had arrested 18 people, some Lebanese and others Syrian, with links to Islamic State. The arrests came in field operations that took place over the past two weeks in the border town of Arsal in the north, an ...

EV firm Microvast to go public through $3 bln merger with SPAC

Electric-vehicle battery maker Microvast said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Tuscan Holdings Corp, in a deal that values the combined entity at roughly 3 billion. The deal with Tuscan was announced in...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021