Mega Investment Textiles Parks to be game-changer for textile sector: Smriti Irani

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:57 IST
Mentioning about the need to rationalize duties on raw material inputs to man-made textile, the Finance Minister announced of bringing nylon chain on par with polyester and other man-made fibres. Image Credit: ANI

The Government has proposed a scheme of Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) to enable the textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments, boost employment generation and exports. Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the parliament today, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said that this will create world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable create global champions in exports. MITRA will be launched in addition to the Production Linked Incentive Scheme(PLI).

Commenting on Mega Investment Textiles Parks, Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani said in a tweet, "(MITRA) will be a game-changer for the Indian Textiles Industry. Along with the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, MITRA will lead to increased investments and enhanced employment opportunities.

In another tweet, she said, "Emphasis on state-of-the-art infrastructure through MITRA will give our domestic manufacturers a level-playing field in the international textiles market & pave the way for India to become a global champion of textiles exports across all segments".

Mentioning about the need to rationalize duties on raw material inputs to man-made textile, the Finance Minister announced of bringing nylon chain on par with polyester and other man-made fibres. Announcing uniform deduction of the BCD rates on caprolactam, nylon chips and nylon fibre and yarn to 5 per cent, the Minister said that the move will help the textile industry, MSMEs and exports too.

(With Inputs from PIB)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

