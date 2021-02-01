Left Menu

Fire, wind help MP cops seize Rs 1.74 cr from Mumbai-bound SUV

A fire in a Mumbai-bound SUVand winds that blew currency from bags kept inside led to thepolice in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni seize Rs 1.74 crore, anofficial said on Monday.

The SUV caught fire near Bahmani village, whichdamaged Rs 1.50 lakh in 500 rupee denomination notes, and whenthe people inside the car kept the bags on the road as part ofrescue efforts, a strong gust of wind blew wads of currencyinto the air and onto the road, attracting the attention ofpassersby, said Seoni Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek.

''The incident took place on Sunday evening. On beingalerted, a police team rushed to the spot. The peopleapprehended have said they carried gold from Mumbai toVaranasi, and were carrying Rs 1.74 crore cash back on theinstructions of a trader,'' he said.

They hid the currency in a chamber under the vehicle'sbonnet, seats etc, and the fire may have started in thevehicle due to a short circuit, the SP added.

''The three persons in the car escaped after passersbyspotted the cash, but were nabbed by Kurai police on nationalhighway 44. The three, identified as Sunil Verma (35), GyasBabu (42) and Hariom Yadav (38), residents of Uttar Pradesh,are giving conflicting statements about the antecedent of thecash. Further probe is on,'' the SP said.

