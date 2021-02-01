Patnaik expresses concern over drastic reduction in the share in central taxes

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Monday expressed concern over the ''drastic reduction''of the share in central taxes and centralization of revenue byintroduction of cess on petrol and diesel.

He, however, welcomed certain aspects of the unionbudget 2021-2022.

He said the banks have to be made accountable toextend credit to women, farmers and MSMEs.

Odisha will be hit by drastic reduction of its sharein central taxes by about Rs 10,840 crore for the current yearand as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commissionthe horizontal share will decrease from 4.629 percent to 4.528percent for coming 5 years. This will seriously impact thestate, Patnaik said.

Expressing concern over the introduction of the newprovision of cess on petrol and diesel, he said''Centralization of revenue by introduction of cess in petroland diesel will weaken the centre-state fiscal balance.

Stating that further capital investments are requiredvery much in Odisha both in railways and highways sectors, asplanned for other states, Patnaik said There is a need toincrease allocation in social assistance programmes andquantum of transfers for local bodies.

Stating that this is the first budget in the post-COVID-19 scenario and that there is lot of new challengeswhich this budget is expected to address, Patnaik listed someof its positive points.

According to Patnaik, the positive points in thebudget are focus on capital investment to push growth,reintroduction of developmental financial institution andallocation for COVID-19 vaccine.

Besides, industry and sector specific interventionsoffer hope if matched with allocation, bold decision to expandfiscal deficit to provide growth impetus and a medium and longterm vision for Self reliant India.

I am happy to note that the union budget has turnedGreen with a digital budget like what Odisha has beenfollowing from last year, the chief minister said adding thathe is delighted to see 'Mission Shakti' appear in the UnionBudget focusing on women empowerment.

After Odishas 'Mamata scheme' was adopted by theCentre from 2011-2012, the replication of Odishas flagshipwomen empowerment initiative 'Mission Shakti' clearly showsthat the state sets a bench mark for the nation, he claimed.

Patnaik said he is hopeful that after Mamata andMission Sakti the next logical step towards womenempowerment will be reservation for women in Lok Sabha and thestate assemblies.

We will continue to fight for this, the chiefminister said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the other handclaimed that the central budget will be beneficial for Odisha.

''The decision will give fillip to strengthen theagricultural infrastructure by imposing an agricultureinfrastructure and development cess of Rs 2.5 per litre onpetrol and Rs 4 per liter of diesel, Pradhan, the unionpetroleum minister said.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry,Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi said thatParadip will get one of the five mega fishing jettiesannounced in the union budget.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, however, criticizedthe Union Budget. This budget is another blow to thecountrys economy and society. All they (BJP) have done is tofind ways to fill the coffers of their rich friends.

