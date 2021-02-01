Left Menu

Indian Bank declares five NPA accounts worth Rs 148 cr as fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:04 IST
Indian Bank on Monday declared five NPA accounts, including Cox & Kings and Era Infra Engineering, having Rs 148.03 crore exposure as fraud.

The five accounts are - Cox & Kings Ltd that diverted funds worth Rs 68.46 crore; Era Infra Engineering Rs 19.36 crore; Supreme Tex Mart Rs 16.36 crore; RSAL Steel Pvt Ltd Rs 27.35 crore and Pune Buildtech Rs 16.50 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has fully provided for these non-performing assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

