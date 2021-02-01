Left Menu

Union Budget: Maha Energy Minister says state will not allow privatisation of discoms

He alleged the budget proposal to give consumers alternatives to choose their distribution company is a ploy to hand over the power sector to crony capitalists.It can be noted that in the budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the distribution companies across the country are monopolies, run either by the government or private.

Maharashtra's Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said the state government will not allow for the privatisation of state-run discoms. He alleged the budget proposal to give consumers alternatives to choose their distribution company is a ploy to hand over the power sector to “crony capitalists”.

It can be noted that in the budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the distribution companies across the country are monopolies, run either by the government or private. “There is a need to provide choice to consumers by promoting competition. A framework will be put in place to give consumers alternatives to choose from among more than one distribution company,” she said.

“Finance minister has unveiled the plans of dismantling the state-owned power distribution companies under the garb of curtailing monopoly. In fact the budgetary plans were made to create a monopoly by the private sector,” Raut, a Congress leader, said in a statement.

Just like the three agriculture laws, where the Narendra Modi government is trying to hand over the agriculture sector to crony capitalists, this is a plan to handover the power sector to monopolists, he said.

Terming the budget as a “disappointment”, Raut said he had requested interest free financial assistance of Rs 20,000 crore to the central government for helping the state owned power sector which incurred huge losses due to COVID-19 which has not been acceded.

Instead, the centre has offered loan at the rate of 9 to 10 per cent which was unbearable, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

