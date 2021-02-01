Left Menu

Bank credit grows by 6.36%, deposits by 11.41%

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:58 IST
Bank credit grows by 6.36%, deposits by 11.41%

Bank credit grew 6.36 per cent to Rs 106.41 lakh crore, while deposits increased by 11.41 per cent to Rs 146.25 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 15, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended January 17, 2020, bank credit was at Rs 100.04 lakh crore and deposits stood at Rs 131.27 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended January 1, 2021, the year-on-year growth in bank credit was 6.7 per cent and 11.5 per cent in deposits, the data showed.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal, bank credit rose by 3.2 per cent and deposits by 8.5 per cent.

In December 2020, non-food credit growth of banks stood at 5.9 per cent as compared to 7 per cent in the same month of the previous year, RBI data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit - December 2020, released last week, showed.

Loans to industry contracted by 1.2 per cent as compared to 1.6 per cent growth in December 2019, mainly due to decline in credit to large industries by 2.4 per cent during the reporting month as against 1.8 per cent growth a year ago.

Growth in credit to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 9.4 per cent from 5.3 per cent in December 2019.

Personal loans registered a decelerated growth of 9.5 per cent in the reporting month as compared to 15.9 per cent growth in December 2019.

Growth in advances to the services sector accelerated to 8.8 per cent in December 2020 from 6.2 per cent in December 2019 mainly on the back of acceleration in credit growth to transport operators and trade, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 budget; Nearly 19 percent increase in capital outlay

The overall defence budget for 2021-22 was hiked marginally by around 1.4 percent but there was a nearly 19 percent rise in capital outlay for military modernisation even as official data showed that an additional unbudgeted Rs 20,776 crore...

Austria to loosen lockdown, allowing shops and schools to reopen

Austria said on Monday it will loosen its coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, switching to a nighttime curfew and letting non-essential shops and schools reopen despite infections remaining higher than the government would like.Only...

COVAX vaccine sharing scheme sent 'indicative volume' estimates of doses to 190 countries over weekend

The COVAX global vaccine sharing programme sent indicative volumes of estimated shots to 190 countries over the weekend, senior World Health Organization adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.These are subject to some change as we go forward...

Philippines' Duterte accuses European Union of holding vaccines hostage

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday accused the European Union of holding up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries and complained that less wealthy countries lacked the power to secure all they sought. This is a fight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021