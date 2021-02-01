Left Menu

J-K BJP welcomes special package for UT in Union Budget, Cong terms it 'directionless'

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:18 IST
J-K BJP welcomes special package for UT in Union Budget, Cong terms it 'directionless'

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday welcomed the special package for the Union Territory in the Union Budget, which the local unit of the Congress termed ''directionless''.

The National Panthers Party (NPP), on the other hand, in its reaction described the budget-2021 akin to ''rob the poor and feed the rich and capitalist class''.

Lauding Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “balanced budget” despite constraints on revenue collection in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, J-K BJP spokesperson Tahir said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to the development of the Union Territory.

''The decision to lay a gas pipeline in the Union Territory and extension of centrally sponsored Ujjwala scheme is a welcome development. The mega project will be part of the Union government's plan to add 100 more districts of the country in next three years to the City Gas Distribution Network,'' he said.

The BJP spokesperson said the gas pipeline in J-K will be a revolutionary step as it would relieve the pressure on availability of domestic gas and also help generate employment.

The BJP also welcomed the finance minister's decision for proposing a central university in Leh district of Ladakh, he said.

Reacting to the budget, J-K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma claimed the Centre has neglected and dismayed the people of the UT in the budget which lacked the required direction and any roadmap to create better job opportunities and boost the economy.

''The budget is directionless which brought no cheers to the common people, especially the youth, students, the farmers and the labour class who suffered a lot due to worst economic slowdown and the COVID situation,'' he said.

''There are no efforts to boost the rural economy and create job opportunities in the wake of large scale unemployment and retrenchments in the recent years due to wrong economic policies of the BJP government coupled with the COVID situation,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said there was no respite from the ever increasing prices of all commodities of common use and unprecedented price hike of petrol and diesel despite drastic fall in the rates of crude oil in international market.

''Jammu and Kashmir seems to have been forgotten by the finance minister in this budget and there is no focus on the most badly affected people of this troubled part who have been facing worst economic slowdown due to the various kinds of changes brought by the BJP government in last one and half years,'' he said.

Reacting with anger, NPP patron Bhim Singh said the budget is akin to ''rob the poor and feed the rich and capitalist class''.

He hoped that the entire opposition would unite inside and outside Parliament as well as in the state legislatures to ''oppose and depose'' the BJP rulers in the interest of 80 per cent of the population of India.

Meanwhile, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta welcomed the massive budget for the health sector and the announcement of a gas pipeline for J-K.

''Nothing special has been announced for the trade and industrial sector in today's budget but the government has already announced an industrial package of Rs 28,400 crores to J-K sometime back,'' Gupta said.

He said the economy of the UT is purely based on tourism sector but no focus has been laid on this sector, especially in Jammu division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Austria to loosen lockdown, allowing shops and schools to reopen

Austria said on Monday it will loosen its coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, switching to a nighttime curfew and letting non-essential shops and schools reopen despite infections remaining higher than the government would like.Only...

HC bar association removes Punjab AG from membership, Bar Council stays move

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association HCBA on Monday removed from its membership Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda for continuously working against physical opening of the court, a move which the bar council dubbed as uncalled ...

Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 budget; Nearly 19 percent increase in capital outlay

The overall defence budget for 2021-22 was hiked marginally by around 1.4 percent but there was a nearly 19 percent rise in capital outlay for military modernisation even as official data showed that an additional unbudgeted Rs 20,776 crore...

COVAX vaccine sharing scheme sent 'indicative volume' estimates of doses to 190 countries over weekend

The COVAX global vaccine sharing programme sent indicative volumes of estimated shots to 190 countries over the weekend, senior World Health Organization adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.These are subject to some change as we go forward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021