Spicejet plane carrying Bengal DGP makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

A Spicejet flight had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Monday evening within minutes of take off after a technical glitch was detected mid-air, sources said.

There were 69 people on the Bagdogra-bound plane SG- 275, including West Bengal's Director-General of Police Virendra and the state's security advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha, airport sources said.

All the passengers and crew members are safe, they said.

Soon after the take off, minor smoke was seen in the cabin and the fire alarm went off, sources said.

The pilots contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and made the emergency landing safely, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the glitch, they said.

Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers, they added.

When asked about the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On February 1, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating SG-275 (Kolkata-Bagdogra) returned back after take off after a passenger complained of foul smell.

''The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata. After a detailed inspection by engineers, nothing unusual was found in the aircraft and there was no smoke or fire,'' the spokesperson added.

PTI CORR DSP SOM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)