UK house prices show first monthly fall since June - Nationwide

British house prices in January fell for the first time since June as demand for properties began to ease off ahead of the scheduled March 31 end of a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

House prices fell by a monthly 0.3%, slowing the pace of their annual increase to 6.4% from 7.3% in December.

