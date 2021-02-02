Left Menu

UK house prices show first monthly fall since June - Nationwide

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:40 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

British house prices in January fell for the first time since June as demand for properties began to ease off ahead of the scheduled March 31 end of a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

House prices fell by a monthly 0.3%, slowing the pace of their annual increase to 6.4% from 7.3% in December.

