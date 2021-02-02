Left Menu

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:31 IST
UP: Two PAC personnel killed, five others injured in road crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were killed and five others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck here early on Tuesday, police said.

The canter truck hit barricades that were put on the road in view of the movement of farmers towards Delhi's borders before running over the personnel, officials said.

The PAC personnel, along with civil police, were on 'Kisan Andolan' duty when the pre-dawn road crash took place in the Sikandrabad police station area, a senior official said.

"The civil police and the PAC jawans were on duty. They were sitting at a spot along the road when a canter truck hit the barricading and ran over them. Two PAC jawans lost their lives in the incident," he said.

Police said five others, including three security personnel, were injured in the crash.

The official said an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident at the local police station and further legal proceedings being carried out.

The families of the PAC personnel, both from a battalion in Aligarh, have been informed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

