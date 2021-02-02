TVS Motor Company launches new technology platform -- TVS intelliGO

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced a new platform – TVS intelliGO, a stop-and-go technology that switches off the engine during idling and long transient stops.

The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-friendly ride experience to customers, the company said in a statement.

It helps enhance mileage and reduce emissions by intelligently switching off engine during long idling.

The technology makes its debut on the company's Jupiter, making it the first 110cc scooter to have this intelligent 'stop & go' technology, the company claimed.

TVS Jupiter scooter ZX Disc variant with the TVS intelliGO is priced at Rs 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it added.

With the TVS intelliGO, the vehicle is ready to go by a simple throttle rev.

Commenting on the launch, TVS Motor Co Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand Aniruddha Haldar said, ''this intelligent Stop & Go technology is significant for our consumers through its dual impact of reducing fuel costs and emissions.'' It facilitates a comfortable riding experience for customers, along with reducing emissions, he added.

With the technology being first introduced on the scooter model Jupiter he said, ''we are confident that the discerning TVS Jupiter customers will find immense value in this innovation.''

