M V Rajasekhar takes additional charge as BEML Limited CMD

M V Rajasekhar, Director (Mining &Construction) and member of the board of BEML Ltd, took additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director of the company from February one.

He succeeded Deepak Kumar Hota, who retired from service on superannuation, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said ina statement on Tuesday.

