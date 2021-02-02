Left Menu

M V Rajasekhar takes additional charge as BEML Limited CMD

PTI | Benglauru | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

M V Rajasekhar, Director (Mining &Construction) and member of the board of BEML Ltd, took additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director of the company from February one.

He succeeded Deepak Kumar Hota, who retired from service on superannuation, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said ina statement on Tuesday.

