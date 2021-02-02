Dr Reddy's launches generic epilepsy drug in US market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched Vigabatrin tablets, an antiepileptic drug, in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based drug major said it has launched the drug in the American market after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

''We are pleased that this product has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the FDA,'' Dr. Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

With a CGT designation, the company has a 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product, he added.

The company's product is a generic version of Sabril tablets.

As per the IMS Health data, the Sabril brand and its generics had sales of around USD 141 million for the most recent 12 months ending December last year.

