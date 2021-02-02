Left Menu

EU to temporarily withdraw staff from Northern Irish ports - spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:22 IST
EU to temporarily withdraw staff from Northern Irish ports - spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

EU staff will be temporarily withdrawn from their work at Northern Irish ports due to security concerns, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

"We asked them not to attend their duties today, and we will continue to monitor the situation and adapt accordingly," an EU Commission spokesman said, adding that security of EU staff in Northern Ireland was a high priority.

Northern Ireland temporarily suspended some inspections at two ports late on Monday after a local council withdrew staff over concerns for their safety and police said they planned to increase patrols at points of entry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 2

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone Q3 zooms to Rs 180.81 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has clocked a standalone net profit at Rs 180.81 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, a top official said on Tuesday.The Tamil-Nadu based bank had recorded a net profit at Rs92.42 crore in the corresp...

HC directs Future Retail to maintain status quo on deal with Reliance

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed Future Retail Ltd FRL to maintain status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail, which has been objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.Justice J R Midha said the court...

Designated Survivor: Tom’s integrity, morality to be tested if Netflix renews Season 4

Fans demand for Designated Survivor Season 4 continues to be highlighted on social media and other platforms despite Netflixs brutal announcement in July 2019.Although Netflix canceled Designated Survivor Season 4, still the streaming giant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021