Left Menu

Rela Hospital sets benchmark in liver transplant with 99.2 percent patient survival rate

Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai, has accomplished a truly remarkable global milestone of achieving 99.2 per cent patient survival rate from the liver transplant surgeries performed since the beginning of COVID pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:02 IST
Rela Hospital sets benchmark in liver transplant with 99.2 percent patient survival rate
Professor Mohamed Rela, Chairman - Rela Hospital with his team of Doctors. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai, has accomplished a truly remarkable global milestone of achieving 99.2 per cent patient survival rate from the liver transplant surgeries performed since beginning of COVID pandemic. Recognized as having one of the world's largest dedicated liver intensive care unit. Rela Hospital spearheads clinical innovations in paediatric and adult liver transplantation. The surgical outcomes at 99.2 per cent is a testament to its preeminent position. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI Report), India records close to 1000 of liver transplants each year with a survival rate of less than 90 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 120 liver transplantations were performed at Rela Hospital, with a remarkable 99.2 per cent success ratio. This phenomenal success is the outcome of pioneering work done by the team of highly renowned surgeons and physicians, liver-specific anaesthetist, intensivist, nursing and support staff coupled with cutting edge technology such as robotics and laparoscopy surgery for donors. "We are an outlier in the right direction and we are proud of these results. Globally, the survival rates for liver transplantation averages around 90 per cent, however, our survival is much higher compared to a global standard. This improved survival is a boon for our patients receiving specialized care from a team committed to delivering top-notch treatment for Liver failure," said Professor Mohamed Rela, Chairman, Rela Hospital.

In the past, there has been scepticism and worry about the outcome after liver transplantation by both patients and referring doctors. However, the survival of liver transplantation has improved over the years. 90 per cent perioperative survival is now recognised internationally as a benchmark for high-quality liver transplant programs. Rela Hospital's current patient survival rate of 99.2 per cent. I feel it is a significant achievement. "Our liver program continues to gain strength and has grown tremendously year after year. Patient access, innovative treatments and a proactive interdisciplinary care model for complex cases are what we have successfully built. Our outstanding liver transplant patient outcomes are a direct reflection of the tireless high quality of care provided to our patients by the entire team," said Dr Ilankumaran, CEO of Rela Hospital.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate about 15 billion in sales this year from the COVID-19 vaccine that it developed with German partner BioNTech.The drugmaker is trying to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 at a ...

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer-WHO

Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, accounting for nearly 12 of new cases each year worldwide, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the m...

UK and EU need to work together to resolve N.Ireland problems - Gove

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that the European Union must work swiftly with Britain to address issues with the Northern Ireland protocol the two parties agreed when the United Kingdom left the bloc.The EU needs to wo...

Qureshi rejects Opposition's claim Pakistan stands 'diplomatically isolated'

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the Oppositions criticism of diplomatic isolation and called for forging bipartisan consensus on foreign policy issues, according to a media report on Tuesday.Winding up a debate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021