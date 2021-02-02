Left Menu

As many as 32 States/UTs implementing 'One Nation One Ration Card'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:24 IST
As many as 32 States/UTs implementing 'One Nation One Ration Card'

The Centre on Tuesday said that 32 states and Union Territories have implemented 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan, which seeks to give over 80 crore beneficiaries under the food law access to their foodgrains entitlement from anywhere in the country.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or food law, the Centre provides 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month to over 80 crore beneficiaries at a highly subsidised price of Rs 2-3 per kg. Presently, out of the total given coverage of 81.35 crore persons under the NFSA, around 80 crore beneficiaries are receiving their entitled quota of foodgrains through public distribution system (PDS) on monthly basis.

''The Department in association with State/UT Governments is implementing 'One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) plan for nation-wide portability of ration cards under the National Food Security Act, 2O13 (NFSA) ''So far, the facility has been enabled in 32 states/UTs covering nearly 69 crore beneficiaries, almost 86% of NFSA population of the country,'' Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said in a written question to the Lok Sabha.

Under the ONORC plan, beneficiaries can lift their entitled foodgrains from any ePoS (electronic Point of sale device) enabled Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice by using their same/existing ration cards with biometric authentication on the ePoS device at the time of lifting the foodgrains through portability.

''No direction has been given to states/UTs for issuance of new ration cards to beneficiaries under ONORC. However, for the sake of uniformity under ONORC operations, States/UTs have been advised to adopt a standard bi-lingual format for ration cards whenever they decide to issue/print new ration cards under NFSA in the future,'' he said.

The Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) under NFSA is operated under the joint responsibilities of the central and state/UT Governments. States are responsible for identification of eligible beneficiaries under NFSA, issuance of ration cards to them, lifting of foodgrains from the designated depots, distribution to ration card holders as per their entitlements through ration shops, the minister said.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: ''I am happy to inform you that One Nation One Ration Card plan is under implementation by 32 states and UTs, reaching about 69 crores beneficiaries – that’s a total of 86% beneficiaries covered. The remaining 4 states and UTs will be integrated in the next few months.'' PTI MJH MRMR

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Border checks stopped at N Ireland ports after threats

Politicians in Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union on Tuesday condemned threats against border staff that prompted authorities to suspend post-Brexit checks on animal products.The Northern Ireland government said it had stopped...

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff CAS Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The Conclave will be a unique one where the Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize t...

Vietnam confirms latest virus outbreak is more contagious UK variant

Vietnams health minister said on Tuesday a newly detected coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 301 people and spread to 10 provinces and cities, is caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus. The new variant is spr...

UK's Gove: Serious problems with N. Ireland trade, grace period must be extended

British Minister Michael Gove said there were serious problems with the post-Brexit arrangements for trade with Northern Ireland and called for an extension of the grace periods currently relaxing some rules.In the short term there are a nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021