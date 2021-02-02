Left Menu

London stocks rise on recovery hopes; BP top drag on weak earnings

London shares rose on Tuesday, following optimism about economic stimulus and a faster global recovery, while oil manufacturing major BP dropped after reporting weak earnings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:43 IST
London stocks rise on recovery hopes; BP top drag on weak earnings
Representative Image

London shares rose on Tuesday, following optimism about economic stimulus and a faster global recovery, while oil manufacturing major BP dropped after reporting weak earnings. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8%, with financial stocks, mainly HSBC Holdings and Barclays PLC leading the gains. The mid-cap index added 1.5%.

BP fell 4.5% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as its profit in the last quarter of 2020 sunk to $115 million on weak energy demand. "Supporting a more positive mood was an apparent calming of the Reddit-inspired frenzy on markets as well as hopes for a vaccine-led exit from lockdown," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"In the short term a lot of attention will be across the Atlantic with more big U.S. corporate names reporting and continuing focus on the progress of new President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package." Britain began door-to-door testing to curb the spread of a highly-infectious variant of the novel coronavirus, while the country's house prices fell for the first time in seven months in January, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

Global stock markets gained for a second day, ahead of negotiations between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new COVID-19 support bill. The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 30% from its March 2020 lows and is 15% away from its highest point last year, led by stimulus support and re-opening optimism, but a surge in infections and lockdowns have slowed growth.

Commodities trader Glencore fell 1.2% after appointing Cynthia Carroll, the former chief executive officer of London-based miner Anglo American, to its board of directors. Lender Virgin Money gained 7.7% as it reported a modest increase in the number of customers and provided a further 726 million pounds ($992.59 million) to protect its balance sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K Police arrests two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed

Two terrorist associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammed JEM terror outfit have been arrested and also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The police had received information that there were certain anti-national elements who were ...

Government ready to give answers on issues concerning farmers: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said there should not be disruption in proceedings during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Presidents Address and asserted that the government is ready to give all answers on ...

Delhi records 2 COVID-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months

The national capital reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, the lowest in around 10 months, authorities said.The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331,...

Over 39k healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 6,136 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 39,588, a health official said.A total of 7,921 health workers were to be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021