Two lovers end lives by jumping in front of train in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:17 IST
Two lovers ended their lives on Tuesday by jumping in front of a train on the Firozabad-Etawah rail route, police said.

Sirsaganj Circle Officer Indu Prabha Singh said that Sarvesh (23), a resident of Mainpuri, and his 20-year-old lover committed suicide by jumping in front of the train.

The identity of the deceased was ascertained after police got his mobile, and called his family members, the officer said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

