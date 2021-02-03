EXCLUSIVE-Treasury's Yellen to call regulator meeting on GameStop volatility, seeks ethics waiver

EXCLUSIVE-Treasury's Yellen to call regulator meeting on GameStop volatility, seeks ethics waiverReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 07:05 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of key financial regulators this week to discuss market volatility driven by retail trading in GameStop and other stocks
Yellen will convene heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a Treasury official said on Tuesday. Yellen has sought permission from ethics lawyers to do so, according to document seen by Reuters.
Yellen's decision to seek the waiver follows a report https://www.reuters.com/article/us-retail-trading-treasury-yellen-analys/analysis-gamestop-saga-may-provide-early-test-of-biden-administration-ethics-pledges-idUSKBN2A125E by Reuters that fees she was paid by a key player in the GameStop saga, hedge fund Citadel LLC, that she may need to seek an ethics waiver in order to do so.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yellen
- Janet Yellen
- Securities and Exchange Commission
- Treasury
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Yellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares climb ahead of Yellen speech, earnings in focus
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders prepare for Yellen to talk up stimulus
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks race to record highs, FX rises ahead of Yellen
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus