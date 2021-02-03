Left Menu

London stocks gain on quicker recovery hopes; Vodafone jumps

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8%, with insurance and travel stocks leading the gains, while the mid-cap index added 0.7%. Markets in Asia and the United States rose on renewed hopes for U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill and an acceleration in vaccine roll-out programmes.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:48 IST
London stocks gain on quicker recovery hopes; Vodafone jumps
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, as investors hoped for a faster economic revival due to a slew of favourable earnings updates and quicker vaccine rollouts, while Vodafone jumped after its earnings beat estimates. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8%, with insurance and travel stocks leading the gains, while the mid-cap index added 0.7%.

Markets in Asia and the United States rose on renewed hopes for U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill and an acceleration in vaccine roll-out programmes. Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, rose 4.4% and was the top boost to the FTSE 100 after saying its organic service revenue returned to growth in its third quarter, beating analysts' expectations. nL8N2K91JJ]

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline gained 0.3% as it struck a 150 million euros ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 with German biotech firm CureVac . Glencore which mines coal, nickel, silver, zinc and copper, climbed 0.6% after it stuck to all of its production targets for 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...

Fitch rates IRFC's proposed USD notes as BBB-minus

Fitch on Wednesday assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltds IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation S144A senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes are to be issued under the global medium-term note GMTN programme...

Ireland will be flexible on extending grace period for movement of NI goods

Ireland will be flexible regarding any possible extension of grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.From an Irish perspective we want there to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021