South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:20 IST
South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said on Wednesday.

The DPE, the ministry responsible for SAA, said in a presentation that the remainder of a 10.5 billion rand ($702.4 million) bailout could flow to the airline now that an appropriation act had been passed.

A plan for SAA to resume operations had not yet been agreed, it said.

