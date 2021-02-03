Cosmoprof India to be Held in Mumbai From October 28th - 30th, 2021

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof India, the Cosmoprof event dedicated to the beauty market of the Indian peninsula, will return to welcome companies and operators in Mumbai, from October 28th - 30th, 2021, at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibition, organized by Informa Markets in India and BolognaFiere Group, is a platform for stakeholders interested in the economic evolution of beauty and cosmetics sector in the country. The show represents a new opportunity; both for brands of finished products, especially for Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Hair, Nail and Accessories, and for the supply chain, with the leaders in raw materials and ingredients, contract manufacturing and private labels, applicators, primary and secondary packaging. The prestige of the Cosmoprof brand helps to attract highly reputed companies and buyers, as showcased by the impressive results of the 2019 edition, with 237 exhibitors from 23 countries and 7,429 operators from 48 countries.

''The complexity and importance of the Indian market have found the most suitable interpreter in the international Cosmoprof format,'' - underlines Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. - ''Cosmoprof India offers an overview of the entire industry, from the supply chain to the finished product brands, facilitating relations and updates among the leading players in the sector, both local and international. We are proud to play a leading role in India: our goal is to organize a highly performing 2021 edition, offering our community new opportunities in one of the most promising markets for the cosmetic sector.''Speaking on the announcement of Cosmoprof India 2021, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets In India said, ''We are thrilled to bring back Cosmoprof India this year in its 2nd edition in the month of October 2021. The COVID-19 situation has presented a constantly changing situation for exhibitions organisers as well as the beauty and cosmetic industry across the globe. We believe holding this show in the last quarter of the year will have a significant impact in bringing about a resurgence of the beauty and cosmetics industry. It will allow enough time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace especially with the recent news on the arrival of vaccines in India, ease travel restrictions, and provide better and safe conditions for exhibitors and visitors to participate. We look forward to offering the same outstanding experience and business that our stakeholders have always come to expect from the much reputed and celebrated Cosmoprof India which is a 360° platform for the domestic and international beauty community.''For further information, please visit https://cosmoprofindia.com/About BolognaFiere Group (www.bolognafiere.it)BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture, and boasts one of the most advanced exhibition centres in the world. BolognaFiere Group manages three exhibition centres (Bologna, Modena, and Ferrara) with an exhibition portfolio of over 80 events in Italy and abroad. BolognaFiere Group consists of several companies that offer an extensive range of event services and provide companies with all of the specialised services and promotional activities needed to successfully participate in its exhibitions.

About BolognaFiere Cosmoprof (www.cosmoprof.com)BolognaFiere Cosmoprof is the group organizing Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, as part of BolognaFiere Group. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently, the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

About Informa MarketsInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. Informa Markets provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.comAbout Informa Markets and its business in IndiaInforma Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, the group hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai.

