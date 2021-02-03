Hindustan Copper Dec-qtr net profit at Rs 108 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net loss Rs 95.61 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

The company said the net profit for the period is after tax and share of profit of JVs/associates. The consolidated income increased to Rs 546.68 crore in the October -December quarter over Rs 106.48 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a vertically integrated copper producing company. It manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)