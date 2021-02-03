Left Menu

Snowfall disrupts flight operations in Kashmir

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Wednesday as several flights at the airport here were cancelled due to bad weather in the wake of snowfall in most parts of the valley, officials said. The flight operations at Srinagar airport were affected due to snowfall and low visibility on Wednesday, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Wednesday as several flights at the airport here were cancelled due to bad weather in the wake of snowfall in most parts of the valley, officials said. The flight operations at Srinagar airport were affected due to snowfall and low visibility on Wednesday, the officials said. They said several flights were cancelled while many others were delayed. "About 14 flights were cancelled, while only 14 operated," they said. In the morning, the flight operations were hampered due to accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility due to the bad weather, the officials said. They said after the runway was cleared off snow and the visibility improved, some flight operations took place. However, the air traffic had to be suspended as it snowed again in the afternoon.

