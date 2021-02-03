National Statistics Bureau and World Bank launch Bhutan Interactive Data Portal

The National Statistics Bureau (NSB) and the World Bank launched the Bhutan Interactive Data Portal, the redesigned NSB website and a new mobile application to expand access to timely statistics, improve evidence-based decision-making, and promote a data-driven culture in Bhutan.

In collaboration with the World Bank, the NSB created the Bhutan Interactive Data Portal, which features more than 1,000 statistical indicators on Bhutan. The Data is organized under eight different themes: population, welfare, social conditions, economy and industries, energy and environment, infrastructure and transport, agriculture, and the digital economy. The data portal can be used for a variety of purposes to gain insights into the Bhutanese economy and population, and more generally to promote a data-driven culture. Interactive maps and graphs allow users to view and compare different indicators over time or compare between different Dzongkhags helping researchers and policymakers to easily access and understand indicators. The content of the portal will be expanded gradually overtime to fill the gaps.

"The Data portal of the National Statistics Bureau will help researchers and policymakers have easy access to invaluable data on Bhutan's economy and population, to promote evidence-based decision-making in a bid to continuously improve the benefits of inclusive growth and sustainable development on Bhutanese communities," said Adama Coulibaly, WB Resident Representative.

The NSB website was redesigned to improve user experience through data visualization. All reports and data published by NSB can be easily accessed and downloaded in multiple formats. Data request, survey clearances, and request for survey solution server can be submitted online.

Considering the reach and use of mobile phones in Bhutan, NSB developed a mobile app to provide easy access to the interactive data portal and the website. The mobile app provides access to all the publications, posts, and services hosted on the website.

The website, interactive data portal, and mobile app were developed with technical and financial support from the World Bank.

The portal was launched by Mr Chhime Tshering, Director of the National Statistics Bureau and Ms Tenzin Lhaden, Acting Resident Representative for Bhutan, on behalf of the World Bank.