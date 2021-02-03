Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:45 IST
SAIL Chairperson meets Odisha Chief Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odishagovernment on Wednesday assured all necessary support to theSteel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and urged the CPSU toundertake more corporate social responsibility (CSR)activities in the state.

The state government's assurance was given by ChiefMinister Naveen Patnaik when SAIL's newly appointedChairperson Soma Mandal met him this evening.

''During the discussion, the chief minister emphasisedon more CSR activities by SAIL in Rourkela and Sundergarhdistrict,'' an official said, adding that Patnaik also assuredall necessary support to SAIL in Odisha.

During the discussion, the SAIL chairperson briefedthe chief minister about the CPSU's activities in Odisha.

Earlier, while interacting with the senior officialsof SAIL at its Rourkela Steel Plant, Mondal said continuousimprovements in all areas has led to the splendid performanceof RSP and made it different from others.

The meeting was attended by senior officials includingRSP CEO Dipak Chattaraj, and others. Some officials alsojoined the meeting through virtual mode. The SAIL chief hadreached Rourkela on a two-day visit on February 2.

''RSP has set benchmarks to emulate. Let's sustain themomentum and continue our upward growth trajectory'', Mondalsaid while elaborating about the priorities of the company andfocused on key areas to further improve.

RSP has the true potential to lead and set examplesfor others. The leadership, commitment and perseverance ofteam RSP gives me the confidence that it will bring more gloryto the company in the future, she said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

