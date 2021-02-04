Goa govt seeks Centre's help to revive tourism industry

The Goa government has sought financial assistance from the Centre to revive the state's tourism industry which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sawant said he has written to the Union finance minister for helping the industry, which was one of the largest revenue earners for the state.

''We are aware that the tourism industry has been affected by the pandemic and the Centre's support is required for its revival,'' the chief minister said.

He did not specify the quantum of financial assistance sought from the Centre.

Sawant said the state's revenue has already taken a hit due to the closure of the mining industry, which was one of the prominent economic pillars of the state.

The revenue from tourism has also gone down due to shutdowns as part of precautions against COVID-19, he said.

Financial assistance has been sought to revive the tourism industry, specially hinterland tourism, Sawant said.

''I am confident that the central government will consider our demand,'' he said.

