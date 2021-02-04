Left Menu

Flex recognized as one of Fortune 2021 World's Most Admired Companies

Flex today announced that the company has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:26 IST
Flex recognized as one of Fortune 2021 World's Most Admired Companies
Flex logo. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Flex today announced that the company has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine. "We are tremendously proud of the hard work and dedication our global workforce has put into making Flex one of the most admired companies in the world," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex. "Over the past year, our disciplined execution and values-driven culture have enabled us to come together and demonstrate our purpose to make great products for our customers that create value and improve people's lives."

FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies is based on company surveys and peer ratings from top executives, directors and members of the financial community. Enterprises are rated in their own industry on nine criteria, from the use of corporate assets and social responsibility to global competitiveness. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

