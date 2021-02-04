Left Menu

BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth

BT was currently building fibre at the rate of just over four premises a minute, putting it on track to reach 4.5 million by March, he said, and with the right conditions it could reach 20 million by the mid to late 2020s. The company earlier reported a 5% drop in both adjusted revenue and core earnings that it put down to COVID-19, which has closed retail stores and reduced mobile roaming revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:12 IST
BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth
Representative image

BT called for British government support on business rates and a new deal from the regulator to allow billions of pounds of investment in fibre to drive a post-COVID recovery. The country's biggest broadband and mobile operator has been making its case to Ofcom, which will publish the regulatory regime for the next five years and beyond in March.

"BT is absolutely ready, willing and able to build like fury and fibre up the UK, but we need Ofcom to come good on creating a climate that encourages investment and the government to show some urgency in removing barriers," Chief Executive Philip Jansen said after BT's third-quarter results on Thursday. Jansen called on the government to remove taxes - called Cumulo rates - on fibre networks, saying they placed a heavier burden on fibre than on out-of-date copper infrastructure.

"Exemption from these rates would be worth around 1 billion pounds to BT alone, which is equivalent to about 3 million premises," he said. BT was currently building fibre at the rate of just over four premises a minute, putting it on track to reach 4.5 million by March, he said, and with the right conditions it could reach 20 million by the mid to late 2020s.

The company earlier reported a 5% drop in both adjusted revenue and core earnings that it put down to COVID-19, which has closed retail stores and reduced mobile roaming revenue. It kept its outlook for core earnings for the year to end-March at 7.3-7.5 billion pounds, but raised the lower limit of its free cash flow range by 100 million pounds to 1.3-1.5 billion pounds.

BT's shares, which were trading at 11-year lows last summer, gave up early gains to trade broadly flat.

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

End impunity for use of chemical weapons in Syria, UN disarmament chief urges Security Council

Without such an action, we are allowing the use of chemical weapons to take place with impunity, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council in a virtual briefing. It is imperative that this ...

Haryana Police terminates services of two constables found negligent in duty

The Haryana Police has terminated the services of two of its constables who were allegedly found guilty of negligence in discharging their duties in connection with an incident in which 17 juveniles had fled from an observation home here la...

Strides Pharma Q3 net profit declines 62 pc to Rs 35 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 PTI Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Thursday reported a 61.93 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.33 crore f...

China bat caves need exploring in search for COVID origins, WHO team member says

A member of the World Health Organization-led team searching for clues to the origins of COVID-19 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan said work was needed to try to trace genetic elements of the virus in bat caves.Peter Daszak, a zoologist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021