Tata Realty Announces Achievement Of The WELL Health-Safety Rating For TRIL IT4, Intellion Edge And Ramanujan Intellion Park

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited, one of India's leading real estate developer, announced today that it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its operational portfolio of commercial projects across Gurgaon, Mumbai and Chennai (Intellion Square (TRIL IT4), Mumbai, Intellion Edge, Gurgaon and Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

Mr. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited, said, ''The Covid-19 pandemic has altered our way of life, and today, health and safety has become a priority for oneself and their families. We, at Tata Realty, recognize this need and wanted to ensure maximum health and safety as offices open up across the country. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is a testament of our continued promise to all our stakeholders and following the Tata brand ethos, Tata Realty will continue to place the needs of all stakeholders at the center of all our operations as we work towards the new normal. We thank IWBI for recognizing our efforts and encouraging us to create a healthier business and macro-system.''In order to achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating, the three projects are implementing features such as touchless operations, creation of an isolation room in the premises, sensor based taps, hand sanitizer dispensers at various locations, thermal guns, and vehicle disinfection points among others.

The three WELL Health-Safety Rated projects include the best-in-class Ramanujan Intellion Park, located in Chennai's IT Corridor in the heart of the southern business district of Taramani. Ramanujan Intellion Park has emerged as one of the world's best facilities provider in IT/ITeS SEZ spaces. Previously called Ramanujan IT City, it is a fully integrated IT park sprawled over a 25.27 acre campus, with office spaces across 6 towers, a 112-room serviced apartment and 1500 seater convention centre that will be operational shortly. The next project, Intellion Square (TRIL IT4) is located in Malad, Mumbai and offers a splendid view of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. A premium Grade 'A' IT Park, Intellion Square is considered to be one of the most efficient IT buildings, just off the Western Expressway and offers better air quality than that of other developments in this sought after office corridor. The third project, Intellion Edge, Gurugram has been designed to offer a contemporary work environment with the convenience of a strategic, integrated retail offering, abundant F&B, entertainment and leisure choices. Strategically located in Sector 72, the project incorporates state-of-the-art amenities, plenty of open spaces and lush greenery to keep pace with the requirements of new age offices.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI's WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

Intellion Square, Mumbai (TRIL IT4), Intellion Edge, Gurugram and Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai were awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party review by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

About Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited: Keeping with the Tata philosophy of leadership in sectors of national economic significance, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd was set up to identify the most promising opportunities for growth in the Indian real estate and infrastructure arena. TRIL is currently focused on long term real estate and infrastructure projects of national significance, as well as mixed use projects in the real estate sector. As is with all Tata companies, selection of projects is a specialized process, with the eventual selection list scoring high not only on business objectives, but also on the guiding Tata values and policies. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Workforce, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

