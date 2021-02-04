Left Menu

GreenCell says investing Rs 400 cr in PMI Electro consortium to deploy 350 e-buses in UP

The investment by the companies is a step towards sustainable investing. He added that he is elated to partner with GreenCell Mobility to provide city bus service in six cities of Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:45 IST
GreenCell says investing Rs 400 cr in PMI Electro consortium to deploy 350 e-buses in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

EverSource Capital-promoted GreenCell Mobility Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it is investing Rs 400 crore in a consortium of PMI Electro, including acquisition of 49 per cent stake, for deploying 350 electric buses across Uttar Pradesh.

GreenCell Mobility, an electric mobility-as-a-service (eMaaS) platform, said it has acquired stakes in two special purpose vehicle (SPVs) companies incorporated by PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement.

A manufacturer of 'zero emission' commercial vehicle in India, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions had won the bid for deploying 350 electric buses along with charging infrastructure across the cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Jhansi in two packages in Uttar Pradesh.

GreenCell Mobility Managing Director & CEO Ashok Agarwal said, ''We are happy to invest in Uttar Pradesh to promote green and sustainable public transport. We are looking forward to much deeper commitment and long-term relationship with the state and PMI as our partner.'' PMI Electro Mobility Managing Director Satish Jain said, ''This partnership shall generate 1,000 direct jobs in the state... The investment by the companies is a step towards sustainable investing.'' He added that he is elated to partner with GreenCell Mobility to provide city bus service in six cities of Uttar Pradesh. ''Our partnerships touch lives of 1 lakh riders daily by providing non-polluting, clean, and efficient, timely, comfortable and disabled friendly bus services.'' GreenCell Mobility said its aim is to create green routes with 9 metre buses in the state where Lucknow and Kanpur will get 100 buses each, Varanasi and Prayagraj will get 50 buses each and Gorakhpur and Jhansi each will get 25 buses.

''These buses will travel for a minimum 63,000 km per year, lead to zero tailpipe emissions of CO2 equivalent to about 22,000 tonnes every year and will create over 1,000 jobs in the state,'' it added.

Recently, GreenCell bagged a contract from the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) for operation of 48 air-conditioned electric bus coaches, its first under the government's FAME-II incentive scheme, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Two held for preparing Aadhaar cards with fake documents

The Mumbai polices crime branchhas arrested two persons from suburban Borivali for allegedlypreparing Aadhaar cards using fake documents, an official saidon Thursday.Based on a tip-off, Unit-11 of the crime branch onWednesday visited the Aa...

Cold night, morning drizzle no deterrence to farmers' stir at Ghazipur

Going firm on their demand for repeal of the new agri laws, hundreds of farmers spent another night in the cold and withstood an early morning drizzle on Thursday on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at their heavily-secured protest site at Gh...

Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the Switch Delhi campaign and said his government will ensure that within the next six months, only electric vehicles are hired by different departments.Under the campaign, awareness will ...

Rugby-France's Villiere, Thomas start on the wings against Italy

Gabin Villiere and Teddy Thomas will start on the wings for France in their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on Saturday, coach Fabien Galthie said.They will form Les Bleus back triangle with fullback Brice Dulin who, like Villiere,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021