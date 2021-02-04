Left Menu

Toyota gets over 5,000 bookings for new Fortuner range

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has received over 5,000 bookings for the new version of Fortuner, including the Legender trim.

The company said it has started deliveries of the premium SUV to dealer partners across the country.

The Indian arm of the Japanese car maker on January 6 launched the new version of its premium SUV Fortuner, besides introducing a high-end trim of the model, christened as Legender.

''The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach.

''Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback, thus helping us garner a good response,'' TKM Senior Vice-President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The company is working hard to ensure the quickest possible delivery time so that the customers can experience the SUV at the earliest, he added.

TKM noted that the Fortuner range continues to dominate the SUV segment with over 53 per cent segment share that is likely to increase further with the launch of the Legender variant, which has been drawing immense customer response with its bold styling and advanced features.

''The overwhelming customer response is also a testament to the rapidly growing preference for SUVs in India, enabling the Fortuner to strengthen its leadership position in the highly competitive segment,'' the automaker said.

TKM has so far sold 1.7 lakh units of the SUV after launching it in 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

