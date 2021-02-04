Left Menu

Isha founder's painting fetches Rs.2.3 crore

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:49 IST
Coimbatore, Feb 4 (PIT) Circa 2020, a painting by IshaFoundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, was auctioned forRs 2.3 crore and its proceeds would be used to provide helpfor coronavirus relief efforts here, the foundation said onThursday.

Ever since the lockdown was announced last year, Ishastarted various programmes to assist people living in ruralareas, a release said.

The relief activities included providing food, medicalequipment, face shields and sanitisers to the needy, as wellas frontline workers.

His earlier two paintings totally fetched Rs 9.24 croreand the funds were also donated for COVID-19 relief works,the release added.

