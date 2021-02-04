Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health

Well-known short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research published a critical report on Thursday on Chamath Palihapitiya-backed insurance firm Clover Health , sending the company's shares down 5.4%.

Venture capital investor Palihapitiya, who held a 27% stake in Clover Health as of Jan. 7, was among the big financial names to support last week's GameStop buying frenzy against institutional short-sellers, saying early in the slugfest that he had bought into the video game retailer. The report, whose title called Clover Health a "broken business", risks reheating the battle between hedge fund short-sellers and investors over a number of U.S. companies.

Clover Health did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Hindenburg said in the report that it had no investment position in Clover Health.

Citron, another of the financial world's famous short-selling research houses, said last week it would not be publishing reports recommending shorts any longer. Clover, which sells Medicare-backed insurance plans, went public through a $3.7 billion deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palihapitiya. Its other investors had included Alphabet Inc and Sequoia Capital.

